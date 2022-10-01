Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 51.4% in September

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MAURY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.13. 4,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $41.82.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.82%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

