Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Up 69.5% in September

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,251,800 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the August 31st total of 2,508,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42,518.0 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance

Mapletree Logistics Trust stock remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

