MANTRA DAO Price Down 18.6% This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

