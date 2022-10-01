Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.31

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 23158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $703.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. The company operates in MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. It offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

