Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 90000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Magnum Goldcorp Stock Down 12.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
About Magnum Goldcorp
Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.
