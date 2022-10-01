Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MNSEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,753. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

