Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Price Performance
Shares of MNSEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,753. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnis Energy Technologies (MNSEF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.