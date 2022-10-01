M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Down 2%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.58). Approximately 55,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 77,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.59).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 60.04. The company has a market cap of £42.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.80.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

