LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Up 18.1% in September

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.28. 2,772,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,647. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

