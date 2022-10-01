Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.30. 1,859,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.76.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

