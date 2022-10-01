Lynch Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 130,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 921.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.19. The stock had a trading volume of 737,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,338. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

