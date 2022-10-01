Lynch Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 130,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 921.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Shares of ULTA traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.19. The stock had a trading volume of 737,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,338. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.
Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty
In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.