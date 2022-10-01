Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 94,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lucira Health news, insider Erik T. Engelson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,573.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Erik T. Engelson purchased 20,000 shares of Lucira Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $151,573.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ghazi Kashmolah sold 19,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $53,979.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,542.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,797 shares of company stock worth $96,433. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lucira Health by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health Stock Performance

Lucira Health Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

