Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $187.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average of $196.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

