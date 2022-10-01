Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.7% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $187.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.23. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

