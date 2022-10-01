Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $187.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.