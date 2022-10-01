Loser Coin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069802 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10671092 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Loser Coin’s launch date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 78,375,777,455 coins. The official website for Loser Coin is losercoin.org. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

