Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Longfor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Longfor Group Price Performance

LGFRY stock traded up 0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching 29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998. Longfor Group has a 52 week low of 26.77 and a 52 week high of 61.90.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

Featured Stories

