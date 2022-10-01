Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU) is Wealthspring Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Get Rating) by 1,286.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 950,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,543 shares during the period. Logistics Innovation Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 16,666,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,000,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,197,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 24,922 shares during the last quarter.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LITTU remained flat at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

