Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.3% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,124,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,324,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

