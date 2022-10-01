Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,448 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 8.3% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 24,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,643,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,206,896. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.68 and a 200 day moving average of $185.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

