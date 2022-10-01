Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $93.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,163,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $108.59. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

