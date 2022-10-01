Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LZRFY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

