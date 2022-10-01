Liti Capital (WLITI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.84 Million

Liti Capital (WLITI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Liti Capital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liti Capital has a market cap of $2.84 million and $13,075.00 worth of Liti Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liti Capital has traded down 43.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.39 or 0.99983354 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00068025 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00082709 BTC.

Liti Capital (WLITI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Liti Capital’s total supply is 1,319,705,000 coins. Liti Capital’s official Twitter account is @LitiCapital.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liti Capital SA is a Swiss Fintech private equity company that combines blockchain-based solutions, artificial intelligence and investigative capabilities to carry out litigation finance. Each LITI Token represents an equity share of Liti Capital SA; a Swiss company regulated by Swiss corporate law. So when the user buys a token directly from Liti Capital, he gets digital shares of Liti Capital— complete with dividend and voting rights. Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | Medium | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

