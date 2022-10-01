LIQ Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $265,739.00 (LIQ)

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. LIQ Protocol has a market capitalization of $265,739.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIQ Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LIQ Protocol Profile

LIQ Protocol was first traded on August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. LIQ Protocol’s official website is liqsolana.com. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIQ Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIQ Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIQ Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

