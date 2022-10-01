Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Lion Electric Stock Down 0.3 %
LEV stock opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.47.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Read More
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.