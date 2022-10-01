Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

LEV stock opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$18.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.47.

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$37.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.5112977 EPS for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

