Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 92 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

