Lincoln Capital Corp Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. 2,149,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,716. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

