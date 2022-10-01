Lincoln Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 643,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 549,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 239,921 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,879,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 1,659,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,714. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

