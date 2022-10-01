Lincoln Capital Corp Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,527,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,321,020. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

