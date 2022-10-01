Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 14,719 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises 1.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 201.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,122.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 122,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.33. 5,154,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

