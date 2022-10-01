Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $158,917.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00273872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016999 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002491 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

