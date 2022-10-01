LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.
LendingClub Price Performance
LC stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $49.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub
In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
