LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

