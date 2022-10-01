LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,885,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at $130,669,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,996. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

