Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $174,000.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,797,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,282,015.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $341,400.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $418.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGH. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 22.8% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.9% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

