Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is QVIDTVM Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,870 shares during the quarter. Latch makes up approximately 1.1% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Latch worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Latch by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Latch by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTCH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Latch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

