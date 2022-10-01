Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,200 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Lands’ End Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 343,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $255.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.40. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 27.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

