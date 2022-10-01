Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Increased by Tpg Gp A LLC

Tpg Gp A LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021,259 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises about 5.7% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tpg Gp A LLC owned about 3.58% of Lamb Weston worth $367,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 549,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 102,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.38. 1,761,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.