Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 803,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 95.8 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

OTCMKTS LIFZF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Stories

