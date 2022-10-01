Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $297,582,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Shares of LH opened at $204.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $204.59 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

