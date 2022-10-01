Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 655,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 0.5 %

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 123,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,523. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,658 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 177.1% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 49.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

