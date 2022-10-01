Kuma Inu 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $107,942.00 (KUMA)

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Kuma Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuma Inu has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $107,942.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuma Inu has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kuma Inu Coin Profile

Kuma Inu launched on June 14th, 2021. Kuma Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu. Kuma Inu’s official website is www.kumatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuma Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuma Inu ($KUMA) is a community-focused, DeFi cryptocurrency project, consisting of Kuma Breeder, Kuma DEX, and Kuma NFT.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuma Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuma Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuma Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

