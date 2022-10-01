K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Stock Price Down 20%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 1,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.