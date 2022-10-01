Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.60

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 1374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.
Read More
