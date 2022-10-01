Komodo Market Capitalization Reaches $33.96 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.96 million and $2.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00294763 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00106508 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00072663 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002918 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000516 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,979,187 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

