KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading 0.7% Higher

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.01. 48,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,460,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 416.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.
In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,088 shares of company stock worth $6,667,266. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 283.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
