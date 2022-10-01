KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Trading 0.7% Higher

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.01. 48,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,460,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

KnowBe4 Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 416.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,088 shares of company stock worth $6,667,266. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 283.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,076 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

