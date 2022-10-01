KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.73

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.73 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 175054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

