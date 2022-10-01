KingMoney (KIM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.52 Million

KingMoney (KIM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. KingMoney has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $14,117.00 worth of KingMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingMoney coin can currently be bought for $12.29 or 0.00063365 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, KingMoney has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KingMoney Coin Profile

KingMoney’s total supply is 573,946,318 coins and its circulating supply is 205,000 coins. The official website for KingMoney is kingmoney.io. KingMoney’s official Twitter account is @ABkingmoney.

Buying and Selling KingMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “KingMoney is a digital currency developed trying to operate in ease transport of value in a network marketing industry. These activities include the creation of a transferable value in a network as a replacement for the money of goods or commission of work conducted on the network. The system contributes to the development of the network marketing industry among political borders by reducing the bureaucracy of transferring money between countries, organizations, firms, etc. “

