KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 6,895 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 713,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,794,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

