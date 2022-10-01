KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 4,922 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. 38,917,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,174,060. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

