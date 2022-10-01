KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,444 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,116,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,529. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

