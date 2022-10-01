KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,238,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.30. 3,827,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,307. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $287.04 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

